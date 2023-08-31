Tami Manis holds the Guinness World Record title for the longest women's competitive mullet at 5 feet 8 inches.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tami Manis holds the Guinness World Record title for the world’s longest competitive female mullet at 5 feet 8 inches, outmeasuring her height.

According to a release, Mani says she started growing her hair in the 80s and was inspired by a video called Voices Carry by Til Tuesday “The [singer] had a rattail and I really wanted one of those.”

In 1989 Manis cut her hair after a barber told her the style did not suit her, she says she immediately regretted it and began re-growing it, making Feb. 9, 1990 her hair's official birthday.

“I’ve been blessed that my hair grows and now it’s the world’s longest mullet and I’m very happy with it.”

Manis maintains the length of her hair by using hair products and an Argan oil-infused conditioner to keep her hair healthy and strong.

“I reverified that I’m actually in the 2024 edition of Guinness World Records for the longest mullet and that is pretty amazing!”