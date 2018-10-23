Belton, Texas — The prolific author, Hans Christian Andersen once said; "Where words fail, music speaks."

Words often fail for the patients at the Luvida Memory Care Center in Belton. For a short while, music therapy breaks through the wall that Alzheimer's has built.

"You see the old Betty, and you know she's in there," Bob Kennedy said.

He has been married to his wife, Betty, for 69 years. For 15 of those years, she has lived with Alzheimer's.

Eventually, the disease became too much for Bob to handle alone.

"To be able to reach back and call my name, or bring up memories, she cannot do that," Kennedy said.

He still visits his wife every single day. It's a routine of passion that's become Doug Duvall's new normal as well.

"I've known my wife for 54 years," Duvall said. "I met her on a blind date, and I fell in love with her instantly."

His wife Neva, took a turn for the worse in 2014.

"It was hard," Duvall remembered tearfully.

When it became clear that she needed around the clock care, like so many other families, Duvall turned to Luvida.

"This is not a job to them, this is their calling." He said, referring to the care staff.

Becky Norman is part of that staff.

"I love them like my own parents," Norman said. "It never gets easier, but as long as they see you there, the loving, that's all they need."

For now, the staff and loved ones at the center are fighting an unwinnable war. Alzheimer’s has no cure.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, there are 5.7 million Americans living with the disease. By 2050, that number is projected to rise to nearly 14 million.

With the unwavering love of family, "Every Friday I bring her a red rose, and I do that for our love." Duvall said.

Along with the devoted care of professionals, "It's personal to them, I see compassion, I see sensitivity." Kennedy said.

That fight can be a little more bearable. In those moments where words do fail, the music still speaks, telling a story about life that is the hardest one to hear.

"This is not the way we intended on spending our retirement years," Duvall said. "When they say life is short, it is short, because we just don't know what tomorrow is going to bring."

