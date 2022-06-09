Bentonville group gathering to 'Finish Eliza's Run' in memory of Memphis runner

Friday Wolfpack Running Group will dedicate their Friday run in honor of Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped and murdered while running in Memphis last week.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Friday Wolfpack Running Group is dedicating its regularly scheduled morning run in honor of Memphis native Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped and killed last week.

Police said that Fletcher, a mother and junior kindergarten teacher, was kidnapped around 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. while she was on her regular morning run in the University of Memphis area.

Her body was found near a vacant home in south Memphis on Monday, Sept. 5.

The running group will gather at the Bentonville Square on Friday, Sept. 9. at 5:30 a.m. to honor the jogger and "finish her run."

Those interested in participating in the run can simply show up or show their support for the run by signing up virtually.

According to details from "Finish Eliza's Run" event page, individuals interested in the run can bring and invite others to join them.

The running group usually has paces that range between eight to 10 minutes per mile, but they are happy to expand the pace even further to include others.

More information can be found here on the event's page.

