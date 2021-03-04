Crews respond to fire at Amazon building in Little Rock

Deputies and first responders are on the scene of a fire at the Amazon building on Zeuber Road in Little Rock. Please avoid the area.

The Little Rock Fire Department said the fire is under control. They said the fire was contained to the exterior of the building and looks like it started from the roof area.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Deputies ask that everyone avoid the area.