Hot Springs Village businesses dealing with aftermath of fire

Garland County is rallying around several business owners after a fire tore through the Northpark Plaza early Friday morning.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough.

Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village.

"I'm at a loss for words," TLC Wellness Spa Owner Christian Bearden said.

Bearden said she is heartbroken after looking at the damage.

"I know how hard it is as a businesswoman, as a business owner," Bearden said. "How hard it is to lose something you worked so hard for."

Fountain Lake firefighters received a call around 5 a.m. on Friday regarding a fire at Northpark Plaza. With the help of several other agencies, the Fountain Lake Fire Department responded to the call and was able to extinguish the flames.

"I'm so thankful that nobody got hurt," Bearden said. "Everybody's ok."

Although the loss is tough for Bearden, she's keeping a positive attitude about the situation.

"I had a great group of friends that came around," Bearden said. "I cried it out for a second and they helped me make a list... I'm moving forward."

While TLC Wellness Spa suffered the most damage, other businesses, like Melinda's Coffee Corner, were also affected.

Melinda's Coffee Corner Co-Owner Daniel Owen said he's just thankful it wasn't worse.

"All of our equipment was spared," Owen said. "We're working on plans and getting it hauled out. We may set up a temporary space. We'll see we have some caterings booked for this month that I will keep my family fed for the foreseeable future."

Both Owen and Bearden said they've felt the support from the Garland County community and it's making a difficult time feel a little bit easier.

"Before I was here this morning," Owen said. "30 minutes after the fire started, I already had a dozen calls and text messages saying whatever you need, we're here for you."

As Owen comes up with his plan to move, he's assisting Bearden and the others.

"We're setting up a GoFundMe for the other business owners inside of this building that was affected more than us," Owen said. "We're going to try to use Melinda's as a rallying point to help get them back on their feet."

Melinda’s was spared the most, from this fire. However, our friends and neighbors here in the strip center, have lost... Posted by Melinda’s Cafe & Coffee on Friday, January 13, 2023

Bearden said she's happy to be a part of a loving community.

"I am so grateful for all the help," Bearden said. "It's going to be in my mind, it's going to be hard to rebuild, but I don't think so with the amazing community that we have."