Grass fire damages headstones at Fort Smith National Cemetery

Rows of headstones have been damaged after a grass fire swept through the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Officials are investigating a grass fire that caused damage to rows of headstones at the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Video from 5NEWS viewer Kris Keyton shared a video showing a haze of smoke filling the cemetery as fire crews work to put out the flames.

The Fort Smith Fire Department says at this time, the cause is "undetermined." Officials with the department say that there will not be a further investigation unless any additional information comes forward.

They say at this time, there are no signs that the fire was set intentionally.

