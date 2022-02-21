Fire crews on scene of explosion at Highland Midtown apartments in Little Rock

There was an explosion at the Highland Midtown apartments on University Avenue in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock fire officials, there was an explosion at the Highland Midtown apartments on University.

Officials say a worker at Park Plaza mall called around 1 p.m. saying they heard an explosion at the apartments.

Something "exploded" and caused a small fire on the 3rd floor of the apartments leaving windows blown out, officials say.

There have been no injuries reported at this time, but people have been evacuated off that floor.

The fire marshal is on the way to start investigating a cause.