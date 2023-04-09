Fire extinguished at Mayflower landfill | What to know

In the early hours of Labor Day, several Central Arkansas first responders worked to put out a fire that happened at the Mayflower landfill.

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — An overnight fire at a landfill in Mayflower has now been put out, according to Mayflower Fire Chief Ashton Tolliver.

He explained that the fire which was in a large pile of mulch, may have ignited itself.

"The way it looks, it's spontaneous combustion, just the heat that's packed in with the mulch whenever it comes in," he described.

He also said that much of that mulch is from tornado cleanup in Little Rock and North Little Rock. The fire has now been put out, and landfill crews have been keeping an eye on it while it finishes smoldering out.

It was an early morning for Tolliver and his crews— since calls about the fire came in at around two in the morning.

"We were first on scene this morning," he said. "Probably 30 dedicated guys came in from multiple departments, that are all volunteers, that came together for the one job."

Those crews were laboring on a day many of us take off— but Tolliver explained that despite Monday being Labor Day, this was just another day of the week.

"It's just another day," he said. "We're here to make sure our community is taken care of, and we'll do whatever we can to make sure that stay's successful."

It's not exactly how many of us think of spending the holiday, but Tolliver said they're always ready to respond, even on a holiday created for workers like them.