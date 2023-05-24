Crews follow up on fire damage to Jefferson Regional clinic

After a fire broke out at a clinic on Tuesday afternoon, Jefferson Regional is learning more about what happened and what impact the fire will have on the business.

WHITE HALL, Ark. — Black smoke and big flames are what first responders came face to face with on Tuesday just after 4:30 p.m. at the future Jefferson Regional White Hall Outpatient Clinic.

That afternoon, the site of a future health facility in White Hall caught fire, and now Jefferson Regional is learning more about what happened. They're also learning what kind of impact the fire will have on the rest of the construction project.

"I was coming from Uptown and could see the smoke from way up in Dollarway and went ahead and started mutual aid from other departments," White Hall Fire Chief, Sandy Castleberry said.

Chief Castleberry said it took 14 people from multiple agencies to get the fire under control, and with their help, it took about 15 minutes to put the fire out.

"The sooner you get to fire out keep the heat off of it is less damage to the structure," Chief Castleberry said.

Even though they put the fire out quickly, Jefferson Regional Outpatient Clinic was still left with some damage.

"I'm sure a lot of this exterior is gonna have to be replaced," Jefferson Regional President & CEO, Brian Thomas said.

Thomas said he expects it to set back their completion date by a couple of months.

"We are gonna learn more about that information. And kind of get more from the contractors, probably over the next day or two," Thomas added.

He also explained that a couple of construction workers experienced minor injuries, but he's glad it wasn't worse.

"Certainly, an alarming situation when we first heard about it, but we're starting to kind of learn more every hour," Thomas said.

He explained how most of the damage is on the roof because the newly installed styrofoam panels up there are highly flammable.

"They had spread those around, which is why the fire was so diverse around the top of the building," he said.

Right now, he believes a spark went through the roof and started the fire.

"It was a small setback, and we'll be back on track once they can alleviate some of the materials that need to be extracted and replaced and get us back on track," Thomas explained.

Before the fire, the clinic was expected to open next March— but now it could be pushed back a couple of months.