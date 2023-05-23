Crews fighting fire at Jefferson County hospital construction site

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — At around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out at a construction site in White Hall near the Jefferson Regional White Hall Outpatient Clinic off Interstate 530.
According to Sheriff Woods with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, there is no word yet on what caused the fire but he did report that no one was hurt and everyone on the job site is accounted for.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.