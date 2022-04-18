Fire at Myers Supply in downtown Little Rock

Officials are investigating a building fire in downtown Little Rock. The fire took place at Myers Supply at 9th and Arch Street.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Fire Department, officials got call a round 6:30 a.m. from someone on interstate about a fire at Myers Supply on the corner of South Arch and 9th Street.

Myers Supply is a a janitorial supply company.

Officials say the fire started on first floor and extended onto the second floor.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and were able to get the fire out quickly.

The fire has been contained and the fire marshal is in route to investigate.