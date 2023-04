After a large cloud of smoke was seen coming from the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, officials confirmed there was a fire but no people or horses were injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Tuesday evening, a large cloud of smoke was seemingly coming from a barn at the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs.

Officials at the casino have confirmed that there was a fire, but they report that no one was hurt and all the horses are safe.