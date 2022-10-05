Kitchen fire at Señor Tequila leaves extensive smoke damage

Officials say the fire began in the kitchen of the restaurant and left extensive smoke damage to the building.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Capt. Jason Weaver with the Little Rock Fire Department, a fire broke out at Señor Tequila on Rodney Parham.

Weaver said the fire began in the kitchen of the restaurant and left extensive smoke damage to the building.

No injuries were reported.

The Arkansas Department of Health will evaluate the building to make sure it's safe for food service, so the restaurant will be closed to make those repairs.