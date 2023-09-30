Lanes to I-40 exit in West Memphis back open after large fire contained at industrial warehouse

The West Memphis Fire Department said that there is no surrounding hazardous threat to the community in terms of the smoke or air quality.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

After hours of battling the flames, West Memphis firefighters have contained the large fire with towering smoke that caused lane closures off of I-40 near North 7th Street on Saturday.

At one point, the West Memphis Fire Department issued an urgent alert because of the fire. It erupted at a warehouse operated by cleaning product manufacturer "Awesome Products."

The thick smoke was reportedly due to the amount of plastic burning in the building.

The West Memphis Fire Department said that there is no surrounding hazardous threat to the community in terms of the smoke or air quality.

BREAKING: Large fire happening now in West Memphis on Seventh St. near I-40. This is apparently some kind of industrial warehouse. Avoid this area. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/1pwwoF2Dqg — Trevor Birchett ⚡️ (@weathertrevor) September 30, 2023

At the peak of the incident, the West Memphis Fire Department urged citizens to avoid the area altogether and to "allow emergency services unobstructed access" to the scene.

Police blocked the road right at the I-40 exit.

"Our brave firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the situation and protect our community," a statement from the West Memphis Fire Department read. "Thank you for your cooperation during this challenging time."

🔥 🚨 Urgent Alert: Ongoing Large Structure Fire on 7th Street 🚨 🔥 Attention West Memphis residents and commuters: West... Posted by West Memphis Fire Department on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Posts on social media captured the smoke rising as early as 11 a.m., and the Tennessee Department of Transportation's (TDOT) camera near Missouri Street captured some of the smoke as well.

The National Weather Service reported that the smoke did not impact visibility in the area as winds were coming from the northeast. No hazmat was reported, according to the National Weather Service.