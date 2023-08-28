Firefighters rescue person stuck inside trench at Sandage Farms in England, Arkansas

The Little Rock Fire Department has been assisting with an incident that happened on Sandage Farms in England, Arkansas.

ENGLAND, Ark. — The Little Rock Fire Department has been assisting with an incident that happened on Sandage Farms in England, Arkansas on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, when responders arrived shortly after 1:00 p.m., they found someone stuck inside a trench. That person was trapped for a total of five hours.

The trench was part of a federal irrigation project which spans from the Arkansas River to the Mississippi River. It is said to be about 18 feet deep in total and 14 feet deep where the worker was trapped.

Initial information is that there was an initial collapse with one contractor trapped, and when two others tried to help a secondary collapse trapped them all.

One person died, and one person had minor injuries.

After being rescued the worker was med-flighted to the hospital.

There were also two England firefighters and a county sheriff's officer who were injured in the rescue.

The workers were contracted and not employees of the farm.