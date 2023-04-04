Arkansas first responders ready for possibility of severe weather

“Getting access to some of the neighborhoods is always a struggle after an event such as this just because of the debris,” Marshall explained.



Though he also explained that the debris didn't stop them from getting to Arkansans who were in need of help.



“We did have some crews that did have to hike in to check on patients with the fire departments that were with them as well,” said Marshall.



Arkansans have worked nonstop to help clear roads of debris and make them drivable again. This has helped tremendously, especially as MEMS braces for whatever may come



“We prepare equipment, make sure that all the ambulances are mechanically sound, check chainsaws, things of that nature that would help gain access to areas that may be affected by a tornado,” said Marshall. “When it's time when the call comes in we will be there.”