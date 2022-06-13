First responders prep for heat related emergencies due to rising temps

Temperatures continue to rise, and with that can come problems. Last month alone, MEMS responded to 32 heat related emergencies.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Summer is right around the corner, but the temperatures have been continually rising despite it not being summer just yet. This has left people to find various ways to try and beat the heat.

Some local Arkansans have found that one way they can stay cool is by heading to the splash pad in the River Market.

Delano Whitfield said that the splash pad is his favorite way to make sure that his children,10-year-old Delani and 8-year-old Jayce, can stay out of the heat.

"It's real important. I told her today to not wear pants, but she did anyway but we still came out and got wet so just as long as you're making sure they're hydrated," said Whitfield.

His daughter said she drinks plenty of water to keep hydrated and loves to swim in order to stay cool. His son mentioned he likes to drink cold beverages and stay in the shade.

Experts said that doing all of those things is certainly recommended.

Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 90s for most of the week. With that in mind, ADEM is sharing information on heat safety and awareness. Be safe Arkansas! pic.twitter.com/mA7TRRyMhm — ADEM (@AR_Emergencies) June 13, 2022

With the rise in temperatures, first responders are prepared to treat heat related emergencies such as possible heat exhaustion or even heat strokes.

Capt. Chaundra Hegwood serves as the clinical manager and community paramedic for MEMS. She said that last month alone, MEMS responded to 32 different heat related emergencies.

"Heat exhaustion mainly. I haven't seen a heat stroke yet, but if we are getting hotter everyday, we can expect we will," said Hegwood.

She mentioned that if you find yourself dealing with a heat related emergency, you should stay inside an air conditioned building. You should also drink plenty of water to help minimize the crisis before dispatchers arrive.

First responders not only have to assure that the public has been staying hydrated, but they also need to be sure that their medics are well hydrated.

They should also be aware of heat advisories and make sure their ambulances are kept cool with air conditioning.

Ken Kelley with the Arkansas Ambulance Association and President and CEO of ProMed Ambulance Inc. said the elderly as well as young children are the ones most prone to heat exhaustion.

"When we get that call for nausea, vomiting, dizziness and that sort of thing we're always thinking is that heat related illness," said Kelley.

He said that heat related exhaustion could very quickly lead to an emergency.

"Take very proactive steps to wear you know light clothing, try to stay in the shade as much as possible. Perform work in small increments. Don't try to over do it. Stay hydrated with water. Don't guess. Call EMS," said Kelley.

By staying vigilant, and aware of all the signs of heat exhaustion you could potentially save your own life, or the lives of others.