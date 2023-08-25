Investigation underway after fishermen find body off Arkansas River Bank

An investigation is underway by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office after a body was found at the edge of the Arkansas River Bank.

JEFFERSON, Arkansas — A death investigation is now underway by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office after a body was found near Lock and Dam 5 in Jefferson, Arkansas.

According to reports, deputies were dispatched to an area off Bartlett Road just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Once they arrived they were told that fishermen had found a man's body inside the water at the edge of the Arkansas River Bank.

The deputies were unable to positively identify the man so police are actively working to identify his identity and notify the family.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Operations Commander, Major Gary McClain explained that there were no signs of foul play and that investigators believe the death was either medical or drowning-related.

The man was pronounced dead by the coroner's office and his body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.