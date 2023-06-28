Five juveniles arrested in Conway for involvement in string of break-ins

The Conway Police Department has arrested five juveniles in connection to a string of breaking or entering incidents that spanned from May 4 to May 14.

CONWAY, Ark. — Five juvenile suspects between the ages of 14 and 16 years old have been arrested for their involvement in a string of breaking or entering incidents in Conway.

According to reports, Conway police officers were dispatched to the Fountain Bleau Central Landing apartments on May 14 with reports of suspicious activity where multiple suspects were seen trying to break into vehicles.

Once officers arrived they found the suspects, but they ran off and then got inside a vehicle and drove away. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle which then resulted in a pursuit.

During the pursuit, three of the suspects inside the vehicle ran away but the driver was arrested at a home on Center Street.

In an investigation, detectives were later able to determine the identities of the other suspects. They were all juveniles connected to a string of breaking or entering incidents that spanned from May 4 to May 14.

Conway officers, alongside the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, then served five residential search warrants and they were able to recover stolen property including two guns, gun accessories, marijuana, a wallet, and a credit card.

The five juveniles have been charged with theft by receiving, theft of property, breaking or entering, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.