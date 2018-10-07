Five applicants to run medical marijuana cultivation centers in Arkansas have been officially awarded licenses.

The companies were awarded the licenses after an injunction was lifted by the Arkansas Supreme Court in June. Judge Wendell Griffen issued the injunction, saying the Medical Marijuana Commission didn't properly score nearly 100 applicants.

The Arkansas Supreme Court overturned Griffen's ruling, stating that the circuit court lacked subject-matter jurisdiction.

The licenses were awarded to Natural State Medicinals Cultivation, Bold Team LLC, Natural State Wellness Enterprises, Osage Creek Cultivation, and Delta Medical Cannabis Company.

In a meeting last week, the Medical Marijuana Commission said it wants to explore hiring independent consultants to score applicants who want to sell marijuana in the state.

