NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With rain looking like it's here to stay for the next couple of days, it almost feels like deja vu.

Last year at this time we were in the heart of the historic flooding that affected us all.

North Little Rock Parks Director Terry Hartwick said with rain in the forecast they are currently monitoring all the different areas that could have potential flooding in the city.

"We watch it every day. We're on top of the golf course, the river trails," he said.

With the sun beating down and an extra day off for many, Monday was the perfect day to tee off in Championship Golf Course at Burns Park.

But if we take a trip down memory lane, Hartwick described last May with a completely opposite picture.

"The difference is we've got probably 110 players right now that are going to be playing today and last year nothing but fish and turtles," he said.

RELATED: Historic flooding turned Arkansas River into 'not the same river from two months ago'

According to Hartwick, the historic flooding in 2019 left many of North Little Rock's parks and trails left to deal with mother nature's wrath.

"At this time last year, I'd be standing in about three or four feet of water and to my south, over there would be eight-foot of water," he said.

Now with the rain looking like it's here to stay for the rest of the week, Hartwick said worries are creeping up.

"There's always concerns. I'm at the point where I monitor and adjust every day, whether it's the river trails or the golf course," he said.

As of last week, one area of the trails was already feeling the wet weather effects, according to Hartwick.

"We're monitoring that every day to make sure it doesn't go away. It's close to actually dropping in the Arkansas river," he said.

Right now, the Arkansas River is sitting around 150,000 cubic feet per second, which is where the Army Corps of Engineers said we want to be.

But any amount of rain fall could change that, which is why Hartwick is staying prepared.

"We can handle it, we've been through it before," he said.

Army Corps of Engineers said the people who live downstream from the four dams need to start making preparations now for the control spillway releases.

As of now, they are not as concerned about the Arkansas River, but the White River is what they're keeping an eye on.

RELATED: The impact of the Arkansas River flooding may be longer than you think