LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There was a lot of turkey at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds Tuesday evening.

But there was also much more than you would expect at a Thanksgiving feast.

First Assembly NLR hosted the 21st annual Metro Thanksgiving, and senior pastor Rod Loy anticipated approximately 1,000 guests.

“Every year,” Loy said, “it’s just bigger and better, and I can’t wait to love people and to bless people.”

The love began as soon as the guests entered the Hall of Industry.

“I love the moment when people walk in, and the cheerleaders are cheering, and people are clapping,” Loy said. “Everyone deserves a place and a moment in their life when they’re cheered for and loved. And we just want them to feel that: the excitement that they’re here.”

After they walked through the ovation from nearly 100 volunteers, guests could head to the tables where more volunteers waited to serve them dinner or turn toward a section full of donated clothing. Loy encouraged them to take as much as they wanted from the 35,512 available items.

“It’s an amazing amount,” he stated. “Kids clothing, for men, for women, shoes, blankets; everything you can imagine, people have brought and given.”

There was also a barbershop, offering shaves and cuts to anyone who could not afford a haircut. Nurses from Baptist Health offered free flu shots. Pulaski County District Court Judge Wayne Gruber and sever attorneys offered legal counsel, and members of the state’s Division of Workforce Services helped people find jobs, training, and other resources.

“Last year, we helped over 200 folks actually, not necessarily finding employment, but find opportunities and lead them in the right direction, so we hope to at least repeat that this year,” said Phil Harris, who works in DWS’ Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

“One of the areas that we have been able to touch has been helping people with childcare and transportation. Those are some significant barriers that folks have.”

Loy said having so many services available at the same time is important for people who may be homeless or are down on their luck.

“Our hope is that every guest who comes leaves feeling valued, loved, and blessed,” he said.

“We recognize that they’re just seasons of life, and right now, I’m in a season where I can give. But there may be a season where I need to receive. And that doesn’t make me any better or worse. We want people to know they matter to us, and they matter to God.”

“I’m amazed,” Terri Kennedy said, looking at the hundreds of people eating near her. “I’m happy. I’m overjoyed. I’m excited, because this is amazing, right here.”

Kennedy brought her sons and grandsons to volunteer with her. She said she has volunteered nearly every year at Metro Thanksgiving because she knows first-hand how big a difference it can make in someone’s life.

“God has brought me a mighty long way,” she explained. “God has brought me a mighty long way.

“It was my children out here at one point, me and my children that was in need. And that vision (Loy) had, he took it and he ran with it, and this is what it became.”

She said she wanted her family to take a renewed sense of hope and perspective from the experience.

“It’s always a better future,” she stated. “It’s always a brighter day. When you think that you’re doing bad, there’s somebody out there doing worse than you’re doing. Just hold on. Just hold on. The future is bright, as you can see.”