Football season is negatively impacting some Little Rock businesses

Football season is in full swing here in Arkansas and while that means big business for some, that hasn't been the case for all.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With football season in full swing, lots of Arkansans have been throwing watch parties or gathering at sports bars to cheer on their favorite teams.

Though you might think that leads to a big business boom, that hasn't been the case for some local restaurants.

"We're really slow during the games," General Manager, Erin Jackson said.

That's what Baja Grill in Little Rock has adjusted to during football season.

"Little local restaurants need all the help we can get and not just during football season. You know it's a struggle all year round, but definitely more on your game days," Jackson said.

She explained that they see half as many customers on game days.

"At night it's completely dead. We get a few tables. It's hard," she added.

Jackson said they plan ahead for the slow days when scheduling servers.

"Sometimes we do have a lot of waste and that impacts us as well so it's hard to kind of gauge what you're looking at during football season. You want to make sure that they're taken care of and it's their livelihood that is impacted. It's hard to watch servers and bartenders you know, have a hard day," she explained.

Televisions aren't an issue. She said the games are on inside the restaurant and hopes people will consider dining there on gameday.

"We just all want to have fun and serve our customers will probably be rooting with you," she added.

Over at Kemuri, it's also been a similar situation.

The restaurant's managing partner, Dave Bisceglia said they've seen about 25 percent less sales on game days.

"It does obviously impact business when the Razorbacks play. [It] affects a lot of things, the time of the day, [if] they're playing the game in Fayetteville versus an away game," Bisceglia described.

They even notice less customers the days before and after the actual game.

"It's definitely a trickle-down effect that affects everyone," he said.

However, it also impacts the employees.

"Their hours may be cut a little bit short because you know, the decrease in volume for that day," he said.

Like Jackson, he has been doing what he can to get the football fans in to eat.

"Both locations have TVs, I know we have one in the front room here, we have three of them in the adjoining back room of the restaurant, and in our West Little Rock location, we have two TVs out there as well," he said.

"We're here just to watch the games with you and in serve and just have a good time," Jackson said.