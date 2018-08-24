LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The story of Molly Tibbetts who was taken and killed while jogging has sparked conversation about women’s safety when exercising outside alone.

Getting harassed while running is an unfortunate reality for women. According to Runner’s World, at least 43 percent of women are sometimes harassed while jogging; compare that to 4 percent of men.

"You put on a pair of shorts and a tank top and suddenly everybody wants to tell you how good you look in those shorts and the tank top,” said Meghan Lewis.

Meghan Lewis add Jennifer Found are both avid runners. They said getting harassed simply comes with the workout.

It's probably several times a week,” said Lewis.

Lewis said she's never been in any scary situations, but she's still constantly on alert for potential attackers.

"I do try and stay in populated areas. If I'm going out in the woods to run some trails by myself during the day I always let someone know where I am,” she said.

Found said it is vital women keep an eye out for who is around them at all times.

"I heard somebody say once when you pass people to make sure you make eye contact with them because that may be someone that remembers you if something did happen to you,” said Found.

If you use running apps, make sure your account is set to private. Most download a map of where you ran plus the time of day you ran.

"I never allow anyone that I haven't met or speak into personally to follow me because they can see the routes you run,” said Found..

The same goes for what you post on social media.

"A lot of people like to talk about their runs and where they've been. Someone if they wanted to could probably follow you,” said Found.

Lewis recommends to also change up your routes. She said people could remember your routes and easily find you, so switch it up every once in a while.

And if you can, always find someone to go run with you. Lewis and Found are both members of the Little Rock Roadrunners Club. They recommend finding a local running club so you can job in big groups.

