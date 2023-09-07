Community comes together after Fordyce business gets destroyed in fire

The community of Fordyce is a tight-knit community. Right now, they're hurting after a business owner lost their building in a fire just days ago.

FORDYCE, Ark. — The town of Fordyce is a very tight-knit community and along Main Street, you'll find several businesses.

“Main Street is kind of a unique place for us here in Fordyce,” Mayor John MacNichol explained. “We keep striving and pushing and trying to keep Main Street alive."

He also added that Main Street is the heart of the town.

One of the popular businesses is Mav and Me Boutique, a business that started inside Samantha Brandon’s home. In 2020 they joined the other businesses on Main Street.

“When we found the building on Main Street, it was just like God told me that's where he wanted me to be,” said Brandon.

Brandon and her husband eventually bought the building next door.

“We were like, you know, that's a great opportunity for us to expand,” she said.



On July 4, she received an unexpected call that her business was on fire.

“I just didn't think it was real and I woke my husband up and I was like the store is on fire,” she added. “And when I got here, there was just smoke coming from the vents and my heart sank. I didn't know what to think.”



Brandon plans to rebuild in the same location but for now, she said she'll continue running her business the same way it started— from home.

“A hard new beginning, but it's going to be okay,” said Brandon.

People who call Fordyce home have been offering to help.

“Random people I’ve been reaching out like hey, you know, I have a heat press. You're more than welcome to use it. People have offered me their embroidery machines,” she explained.

The mayor said that the doors being closed along Main Street will hurt, but he has been rallying behind her too.



“It's just like family. I mean, everybody pulls in together and it's been devastating for everybody, I mean, even the people that probably didn't shop there. It's really hurt Fordyce the downtown area,” said MacNichol. “I’ll do anything I can to help her.”

Meanwhile, Brandon will be holding onto hope for the future.