Foreign travelers to US must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Saturday

The Department of Homeland Security's new restrictions will only apply to non-U.S. citizens.

BLAINE, Wash. — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will start requiring all essential and non-essential foreigners entering the U.S. to be fully vaccinated Saturday, Jan. 22.

The restrictions we first announced in October 2021, and will not apply to U.S. citizens, legally permanent residents or U.S. nationals.

“These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas in a statement.

The new requirements come amid a sixth wave in the COVID-19 pandemic, with the most highly transmissible variant seen yet in omicron wreaking havoc across the country and world.

Foreign travelers entering the U.S. will have to do the following:

Verbally attest to their COVID vaccination status

Provide proof of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-approved vaccination

Present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative-compliant document, such as a passport or Trusted Traveler Program card

Be ready to present any other relevant documents

The only three vaccines approved by the CDC are the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. A negative COVID test is not required.

The DHS did not give any indication that the restrictions would be lifted.

Meanwhile, the new restrictions could further complicate issues with the supply chain since Canadian truck drivers who are unvaccinated will not be allowed into the country.

U.S. citizens on non-essential travel to Canada must also be fully vaccinated and follow pre-entry testing and entry requirements.