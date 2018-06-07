A former Arkansas Children's Hospital employee is under investigation after law enforcement officials say they misused information for personal gain while they were employed at the hospital.

In a press release, the hospital said it has been cooperating with the investigation and have informed the families that may have been affected.

The suspect worked as an employee at ACH from November 2016 until February 2018.

"We were deeply troubled to learn about the alleged actions of this individual, which do not reflect the hospital's values in any way," said Erin Parker, Vice President of Compliance for ACH.

The hospital is providing families with free credit monitoring and identity protection services for one year with Experian.

"It will allow parents to monitor their child's personal information online and alert them if there are any signs that their child's identity may have been stolen," the hospital stated.

If any parents have any questions, they are asked to call 1-855-880-9242 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

