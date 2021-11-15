Former Arkansas deputy pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain

Family of Hunter Brittain say they weren't surprised by Davis' 'not guilty' plea, but it still hurt to hear the words.

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — The former Lonoke County deputy accused of shooting and killing an unarmed teenager pleaded 'not guilty' at his pretrial hearing on Monday, Nov. 15.

Michael Davis is charged with felony manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

Brittain's aunt, Mary Robertson, said she wasn't surprised by Davis' 'not guilty' plea, but she said it still hurt to hear the words.

"It was hard to hear. I was hoping and praying that he would not plead 'not guilty,' but we knew that he would," she said.

Not everyone was allowed inside the courtroom, but many of Brittain's friends and family stood outside holding signs and shouting, 'Justice For Hunter.'

The pretrial was quick and to the point and lasted only about five minutes.

Davis pleaded 'not guilty' and requested a trial by jury.

Robertson said the only reason they're getting through all of this is with support from the community.

"This support means everything in the world to us from all over. It's amazing for all the people that come together," she said.

Robertson said it's something that Brittain would be amazed by.

"He's being loved by millions and he isn't here to experience it," she said.

Davis was fired from the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office after it was discovered he did not turn his body camera on during the deadly encounter.

Davis faces three to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

Next is a status hearing on Monday, Jan. 24.

Then, another pretrial hearing on Monday, March 14 before the jury trial starts on Tuesday, March 15.