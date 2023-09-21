Former Baxter County Detention Center nurse arrested on sexual assault charges

A former nurse at the Baxter County Detention Center was arrested on three felony counts of fourth-degree sexual assault involving female inmates.

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A former nurse at the Baxter County Detention Center was arrested on felony sexual assault charges involving female inmates.

A complaint was made to investigators at the Baxter County Sheriff's Office that 39-year-old Samuel J. Sparks of Mountain Home had allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct with a female inmate at the detention center.

Over the course of the investigation, multiple inmates or former inmates who were interviewed made similar accusations of inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature.

On August 7, Sparks admitted in an interview to having conducted what he categorized as "breast examinations of female inmates at their request".

However, he stated that these examinations, which took place in the nurse's office without anyone else present, were done as part of his duties as a jail nurse and denied that any other acts took place.

Upon viewing official records, investigators discovered that Sparks had not made any notations in the medical charts of these inmates nor did he prepare any documentation related to the examinations he performed.

One inmate, however, did verbally confirm during the interview process that she had in fact requested a breast examination.

Sparks was terminated as an employee by the Sheriff's Office later that same day.

The Prosecuting Attorney filed three felony counts of fourth-degree sexual assault against Sparks and a for his arrest was issued on September 19.

Sparks surrendered himself at the jail on September 21 and was booked on the charges, however, he was released from custody after posting the $5,000 bond set by the court. He is scheduled to appear before the Circuit Court to answer on September 25.