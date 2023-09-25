Former Razorback Peyton Hillis speaks at Little Rock Touchdown Club

Conway native and former Arkansas running back, Peyton Hillis spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Razorback running back Peyton Hillis made an appearance as a guest speaker, at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday.

While there he spoke about his time playing for Arkansas from 2004-2007 and about his time in the NFL. He previously played for the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New York Giants.

The Conway native also recounted the life-changing incident that occurred this January, when he saved his son and young niece from drowning when the children got caught in a rip current in the Florida panhandle.

Hillis swam out to save them and the children were rescued, however, he then began to lose consciousness and experienced lung and kidney failure. He went into critical condition and was in the hospital for weeks.