LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Harold "Bob" Bray, also known as THV11's "The Weekend Gardner," has passed away at the age of 81.

According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Bray was born in Dumas, Ark. on January 20, 1938.

He served proudly in the United States Air Force before coming home and becoming a radio disc jockey at KBBA in Benton and then at KXLR in Little Rock.

He was a TV weatherman and reporter for THV11 for 35 years, where he was given the opportunity to host The Weekend Gardener.

Bob leaves behind his loving wife of Wanda Bray of 55 years.

He will be buried at the Arkansas Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.

The family asks all donations to be made to Sylvan Hills Church of Christ, 117 West Maryland Avenue, Sherwood, Ark.

The whole THV11 family will keep the Bray family in our thoughts and prayers.

