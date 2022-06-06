Instead of asking for birthday gifts, this 7-year-old girl from Forsyth decided she wanted to help animals in need by raising money for dog food!

FORSYTH, Ga. — Instead of asking for birthday gifts, a 7-year-old girl from Forsyth decided she wanted to help animals in need by raising money for dog food.

They raised enough money for close to 3,000 pounds of dog food. Lindsey Harris, Olivia's mom says, "We put it on Facebook. Within the first three days, we had over 400 pounds -- I mean, it really blew up," Lindsey Harris said.

She says the family took half the dog food the the Monroe County Animal Shelter, and the second half they put toward saving a pet. Her daughter Olivia loves animals and wanted to do something bigger than herself.

Olivia says what she loves most about animals is that they're sweet, and she really wanted to help those dogs without homes.

"I might help other animals every single birthday, maybe. Maybe that could be my secret thing," Olivia Harris said.