Fort Smith Afghan-American reacts to Taliban takeover

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After a very chaotic 24 hours in Afghanistan, many Afghan-Americans are hoping for the best as the Taliban takes control.

Isa Momand, a teacher living in Fort Smith, Ark., has extended family in Afghanistan. He spent 18-years of his life there before moving to Germany and eventually the United States.

With U.S. troops exiting Afghanistan, Isa Momand says he’s not afraid of what’s to come next.

“I’m more at ease to see that the Taliban has taken over,” Momand told 5NEWS. However, he did state he’s not a supporter of the Taliban because of their lack of democracy and methods of obtaining power. He says the Taliban is one of the reasons he left the country, along with corrupt leadership.

“They rob the Afghani people of their resources and their freedom,” Momand said.

He hopes the Taliban will provide more security to the country now that U.S. troops are leaving.

“They’re going to provide security for the property, well-being, life and resources of the country,” said Momand.

He says he’s still in communication with his family, and they say everything is okay at the moment.