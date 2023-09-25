Fort Smith amends residential fowl regulations

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith 's Board of Directors announced an amendment to the City's ordinance regarding fowl ownership that requires properties exceeding five acres of land to obtain approval to maintain over twenty fowl.

For properties under five acres, a maximum of twenty fowl is permitted, according to the ordinance.



Property owners with five or more acres already housing twenty-one or more fowl can register with the Planning Department by September 30, 2023, exempting them from Conditional Use approval. To secure legal nonconforming status, registration forms can be submitted to the Planning Department. For more information, you can contact the Planning Department at planning@fortsmithar.gov and (479) 784-2216.