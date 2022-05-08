Fort Smith water conservation lifted

The water conservation issued on Aug. 4 has now been lifted.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith has now lifted the water restriction caused by emergency maintenance to repair issues at the Lee Creek Water Treatment Plant.

The water conservation was issued on Aug. 4 but has since been lifted.

The city says water conservation was critical.

A mechanical issue was first found Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, and the plant was shut down for repair. During the maintenance, Lee Creek was still able to produce water using a "small back-up system," while Lake Fort Smith increased its water production to continue providing clean drinking water to residents.

"After the maintenance was completed, staff began the process to return the plant to full water production, but another maintenance issue was found that required Lee Creek to be completely shut down to repair," the City of Fort Smith said in the announcement.

The maintenance needed to repair the second issue was fixed on Monday, Aug. 8 with the plant being back to full-water production on Friday, Aug. 12. On Monday, the city said that "the clearwell at Lee Creek is full and the plant is operational... Friday the 12th remains the target date for repealing the Phase II water conservation but that could change if conditions warrant it."

"Unfortunately, the repairs are the result of unforeseen maintenance issues and needed to be completed immediately."

The Fort Smith City Administrator issued a Phase II emergency water conservation declaration, with special requirements from residents and businesses to conserve water.

Phase II stated that nobody should "use water to such an extent as to allow water to escape from his premises onto public property, such as alleys or streets, nor onto another person's property."

Parts of Crawford County are still under a boil water order. The City of Van Buren and the City of Cedarville are still under a boil notice until water testing is complete.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone: