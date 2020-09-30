Witnesses at the scene have told 5NEWS they were asked to move away from the travel center.

OZARK, Ark. — The Fort Smith Bomb Squad was called to the Workman's Travel Center in Ozark after a woman told authorities she had a camper with explosives inside parked at the location.

The camper has since gone up in flames. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Ozark Police say the flames are not from an explosion. It's unclear at this time if the woman is still inside the camper.

According to Ozark Police Chief Devin Bramlett, a witness at the travel center called Arkansas State Police (ASP) about a woman in a stolen vehicle at the Workman's. ASP called Ozark Police, and when officers arrived at the scene they found a woman inside a camper hitched to a truck, claiming to have explosives inside.

Police have not been able to identify the woman.

A negotiator with ASP is working to persuade the woman to come out of the camper, according to Chief Bramlett.

Joel Ledbetter 5NEWS Photo Journalist is live at Workman's Travel Center in Ozark where the Fort Smith Bomb Squad was... Posted by 5NEWS on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Witnesses and the travel center told 5NEWS they were asked to leave the location.

A manager at the Workman's told said that the woman parked the camper at the site on Monday.

The Workman's Travel Center is on Highway 23, north of I-40 in Ozark. It is one of the largest gas stations in the region.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.