Fort Smith Marathon to kick off Sunday, traffic delays expected

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus in 2020 and the pandemic, Fort Smith is welcoming back the Fort Smith Marathon, Half-Marathon, & Relays.

The race will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7 a.m. but the race starts at 8 a.m. The start and finish line will be in front of the Baldor Technology Center at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith (UAFS) campus.

The race will encompass 26.2 miles of city streets, state highways, and non-vehicular paved travel ways. The half-marathon and relays will be added to the full marathon route.

An estimated 800 race participants are expected to head to the east and southeast areas of Chaffee Crossing and Ben Geren Park before returning to the UAFS campus.

The race is expected to end at 2 p.m. and in the meantime, traffic will be impacted in areas throughout the city.

