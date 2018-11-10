FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM/KTHV) — Police arrested a man who fled as they tried to serve him with warrant and hit a K9 officer with his car.

Christian Curiel was wanted on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge. When officers tried to approach him to serve the warrant, he took off, said Cpl. Anthony Rice of the Fort Smith Police Department.

Rice said Curiel hit K9 officer Ringo in the tail with his car as he fled. Curiel then barricaded himself in his car before taking off on foot.

He was captured at North 37th Street and Johnson Street in an alley, Rice said.

Several Fort Smith schools are on a precautionary lockdown, including Kimmons Junior High School and Trusty Elementary School according to a school spokeswoman. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved

© 2018 KTHV