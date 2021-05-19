Fort Smith Police need help finding 14-year-old girl; missing since May 14

Felicia Dawn Jones was last seen walking down Kelley Hwy. toward Midland Blvd.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is looking for a teenage girl who missing on May 14.

She is described as a 5’1 white female with brown hair weighing 110 pounds. She may be wearing glasses.