Search for missing 12-year-old underway in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) began searching for a missing 12-year-old on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Mattie Webb was reported missing on Sunday by a family member, according to police.
Police say Mattie was last seen in the Central Mall area wearing a pink tank top, a black jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.
