Fort Smith police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

The Fort Smith Police Department announced that they are searching for a woman who was last known to be at the Dollar General on Towson Ave.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a 23-year-old woman was reported missing on June 19.

Summer Toner was reported missing by a family member looking to confirm that she is safe. Toner was last seen at the Dollar General on Towson Ave. on June 18 at 7:45 p.m.

If you have any information that can help police locate Summer, please dial 911 or call (479) 709-5000.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.