Fort Smith police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a 23-year-old woman was reported missing on June 19.
Summer Toner was reported missing by a family member looking to confirm that she is safe. Toner was last seen at the Dollar General on Towson Ave. on June 18 at 7:45 p.m.
If you have any information that can help police locate Summer, please dial 911 or call (479) 709-5000.
5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.
For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.