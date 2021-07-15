Four months after deadly shooting, Watson Chapel School District says security is a top concern

The deadly shooting on March 2 revealed that there is a need for the Watson Chapel School District to tighten up security at all schools.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Four months since the Pine Bluff school shooting, many parents are still wondering what the Watson Chapel School District will do to keep their children safe.

For parents like Joyce Walker, her child’s safety is still a top concern.

She remembers vividly how frightening that day was.

“I got a text from my daughter, who was in 7th grade at the time at the junior high, that they were on lockdown, [and] that there was a shooting,” Walker said. “It was terrifying.”

She said after a few days of strict security checks for students and staff, she became more concerned when she heard the school relaxed those procedures.



“One day, my daughter was bringing some things back to the school and one of her friends, [who] goes to the math and science school in Hot Springs, and he wanted to say hi to one of his old teachers, [and he] just walked in the high school unchecked,” Walker said.

One of her biggest worries this school year is whether her children are safe while they are on campus.

“I really hope that they don't feel like this is all in the past, and it will never happen again. I do not want my kids to be shook down every day that they go to school, but I also want safety,” Walker said.

That concern is being felt in administration, where the superintendent, Dr. Andrew Curry, said he is working to make sure parents, students, and staff members are as safe as possible.

“I've had extensive conversations with our director of security, and I’ve talked about the different things that are available for the school district to keep it safe,” Dr. Curry said.



Dr. Curry has only been on the job for two weeks, but he said things like making sure every school in the district has metal detectors and security personnel is something that will happen.

“We've got a private security company that helps us on each campus,” Dr. Curry said. "We are going to require, more than likely, clear backpacks this year.”

While the new security measures will at least prepare the district for any future issues with safety, Walker said she just wants her two daughters to be worry-free while they are at school.