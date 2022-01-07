They started dating and got engaged on Fourth of July. Now, they're getting married on the holiday for free!

Mindy Hache and Kenneth Peneku are one of four lucky couples who will receive a free wedding this Fourth of July.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mindy Hache and Kenneth Peneku of Winston-Salem have been together for two years. The couple will finally say “I do” on July 4.

“Excited and nervous,” Hache said.

“Excited, very blessed, and very lucky, feeling great,” Peneku said.

The pair met 10 years ago and started out as friends. They decided to take their relationship to the next level on July 4, 2020.

“We met through mutual friends and from there everything just took off and I’m kind of a romantic and so as things were progressing, I was like you know I want her to be my girlfriend,” Peneku said. “On my porch, the fireworks are going off in the background and I was like, I want you to be my girlfriend, and everything kicked off from there.”

July 4 is about more than just fireworks and parades for this couple.

“Then we got engaged on Fourth of July and then we’ll be married this Fourth of July,” Hache said.

Hache and Peneku are one of four lucky couples who will receive a free wedding on July 4. It’s all a part of Red, White + Say ‘I Do’; A free wedding giveaway sponsored by Downtown Greensboro, Inc. and one of the many Fun Fourth Festival events taking place in Downtown Greensboro on Monday.

All four couples will get married in front of family, friends, and the community in Downtown Greensboro. The officiant, music, flowers, and a mini-reception will all be provided.

“It’s exciting because we get to share it with everyone,” Hache said. “It’s incredible, I actually found it by chance by looking up Fourth of July weddings. We’re very grateful, we’re very, very grateful.”