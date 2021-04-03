x
Fourth rape investigation opened on UA campus this year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) has opened its fourth rape investigation of 2021. 

Police say a student told them an alleged rape happened in the Maple Hill East dorm on Thursday, Jan 21, 2021. The student reported the rape on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. 

On Jan. 19, a student told police there were raped at a dorm in Maple Hill South. Then on Jan. 31, UAPD was alerted about a possible rape at the Hotz hall dorm. And on Feb. 8, a student said they were raped at Bud Walton Hall. 

Police have not released the identities of those who reported the rapes or those accused of the crimes. 

