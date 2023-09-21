Fourth teenager arrested in Pine Bluff shooting that killed one, left one injured

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the East Lake Drive shooting death of a 16-year-old.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the East Lake Drive death of 16-year-old Damien Pierson and the shooting of 17-year-old Archillias Glover.

Authorities said 17-year-old Marsean Jones was taken into custody on Monday around 2:45 p.m. while at Watson Chapen High School.

Jones, who is being charged as an adult in this homicide, was arrested for capital murder, one count of battery in the first degree, one count of being a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of engaging in violent criminal group activity.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jones is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Ta’Couri McKinzie, Cylon Bead and Morgan Leon, all 17 years old, have also been charged as adults in connection with the murder of Pierson and the shooting of Glover.

According to reports, the incident happened during the early morning hours of July 15.

Officers arrived at a home after reports of gunshots in the area and found an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound, later identified as Pierson, lying on the ground.

Shortly after locating Pierson, police found another male shooting victim on the next street over. He was later identified as Archillias Glover and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police previously made two arrests in connection to this shooting. 17-year-old Morgan Leon turned herself in to police and was arrested for capital murder and charged as an adult in connection to the murder of Pierson.

17-year-old Cylon Bead also turned himself in to police and was arrested for capital murder and two counts of first-degree battery in connection with the murder of Pierson, and the shooting of Glover, on East Lake Drive.

A few months later, on September 15, police arrested 17-year-old Ta’Couri McKinzie on charges of capital murder, one count of first-degree battery, one count of being a minor in possession of a firearm, and one count of engaging in violent criminal group activity.