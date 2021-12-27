Fayetteville police are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash involving an on-duty Washington County Deputy.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Dec. 27, Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced an update in the fatal crash involving an on-duty Washington County Deputy.

The vehicle vs. pedestrian crash took place on Friday, Dec. 24, just after 6 p.m. west of Huntsville Road and South Hunt Lane in Fayetteville.

The Washington County patrol vehicle, driven by Sergeant Wade Fortin, was traveling west on Huntsville Road when it struck 40-year-old Joshua Baucom, who was walking the same direction on the road when he was hit.

Baucom was transported to a medical facility where he later died from his injuries.

The Fayetteville Police Department says accident reconstructionists were immediately dispatched to the scene where investigators have been working to collect all available evidence to determine the cause of the crash.

Sgt. Fortin was placed on administrative leave per the standard operating procedure when an employee is involved in a critical incident.