LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Longtime former THV11 Anchor Anne Jansen's mother, Frances, passed away at Briarwood Nursing Home last night from COVID-19.

Frances Jansen was born in 1925.

Her early love of singing sent her traveling across the country as a big band singer.

She landed in Hollywood with a recording contract and played at the Palladium. Until she met the love of her life, Dr. Tom Jansen.

The couple was married 58 years and 8 days.

They had five children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her sing-alongs at huge family gatherings were a highlight. Frances survived breast cancer and she relied heavily on her strong faith in God.

She was beloved by her family and friends, known for her kindness and big heart.

She spent her last years at Briarwood Nursing home. In 2019, she was the prom queen there. The staff adored her. Her family shares that the Briarwood staff's "unselfish devotion and relentless efforts" during this pandemic "will forever be in our hearts."

She will be so missed by her family. They plan to hold a mass for her once the threat of the spreading coronavirus subsides.

Frances was 94 years old.