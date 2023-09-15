Little Rock Animal Village having two days of free adoptions

The Little Rock Animal Village announced that all adoptions will be free on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16 until 5 p.m.

According to staff, not all of the animals available are posted on their website online, so you'll have to head to the shelter to meet them all for yourself!

They have so many cats and dogs to choose from, all with one thing in common— the hope of finding a forever home to love and cherish!