Free at-home COVID tests are back | Here’s where you can get one

Free at-home COVID tests sent straight to your mailbox are available again after a year-long pause under the Biden administration.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Doctors across the state are being proactive before the winter months by having access to COVID-19 tests and encouraging the public to get vaccinated.

As we hit fall here in Arkansas, more people catch colds, the flu and respiratory infections, so before you stock up on pumpkin spice coffee, candles and blankets, make sure you add at-home COVID-19 tests to that list.

"Over the last three and a half years now, the last month and a half, we've seen a bit of an increase in rates," Dr. Robert Hopkins said.

Dr. Robert Hopkins, the Chief of the Division of Internal Medicine at UAMS, said at-home tests are an early diagnostic indicator for when you're under the weather.

"If somebody has a respiratory infection, they have a cough, if they have nasal congestion, particularly if they have fever associated with that or sore throat, that indicates you're likely to have some sort of a respiratory infection," Hopkins said. "It's worthwhile in that setting to do a home COVID test."

Hopkins said the test results only take about 15 minutes, which will determine if you're negative or positive.

"If you know that you have COVID, then you can interact with your health care provider and decide whether you may need an antiviral medication because you're at high risk of progressing to a more severe disease," Hopkins said. "Talk about what we can do to make your symptoms better."

Having the tests free again also releases the burden on several uninsured Arkansans from having to come out of pocket or simply being unable to afford it.

"That removes a barrier of worrying about the cost of doing a test," Hopkins said. "It's important for us to think about using the tools we can to protect ourselves and our families."

The FDA said if you already have tests at home, you should check the expiration date as they recently extended the COVID-19 test, so yours might not be expired.

According to the official COVID government website, each household gets up to four COVID-19 tests. Once that's all clear, you can check out at no cost.