Free therapy for tornado survivors | Here's what to know

Sometimes people put mental health in the back seat, which is why Central Arkansas Trauma Recovery Network is working with those impacted by the tornado.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's been two weeks since the devastating tornado rampaged through Central Arkansas, leaving people to clean up what's left behind.

Hundreds of Arkansans are still working to rebuild and get their homes back to what they used to be.

"You just get depressed as you head this way," said a West Little Rock man.

His house was damaged in the tornado, and his wife and daughter were inside when it happened.

The man said they are doing well, but the emotional toll of the aftermath still lingers.

That's why Lesa Doan with the Central Arkansas Trauma Recovery Network is helping those who were impacted by the tornado, including first responders.

"Stress affects the body," Doan said. "It can come out in different ways like anxiety and depression."

Doan and other licensed counselors are providing free therapy next week for adults and children.

There are several options to sit down for counseling starting April 20:

April 20 — First responders can meet with someone 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

— First responders can meet with someone April 21 — Sessions are available for anyone who needs help 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

— Sessions are available for anyone who needs help